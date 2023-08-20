A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $32,154.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,613 shares of company stock worth $828,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 857,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

