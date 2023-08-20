60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SXTP) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, August 21st. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. During 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $1.62 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

