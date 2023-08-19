Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.11 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYNE

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,393. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.