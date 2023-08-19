Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

