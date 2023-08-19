Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

