Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 417,040 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,040 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

