Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

