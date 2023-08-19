Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bio-Techne
In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of TECH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.
Bio-Techne Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.
