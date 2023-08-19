Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 886 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,178.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 563.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

