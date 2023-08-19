Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 3,075 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.