Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 961 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZG

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.