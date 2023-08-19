Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,979 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $350,485.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,502,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

