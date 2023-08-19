Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $51,624.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

