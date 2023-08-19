Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $250,919.10 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Z traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 2,753,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 276.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.