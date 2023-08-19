Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,979 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $350,485.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 2,753,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

