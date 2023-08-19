Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 94,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Z Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

