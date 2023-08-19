yearn.finance Price Hits $5,674.83 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,674.83 or 0.21708147 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $187.52 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,044 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

