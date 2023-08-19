Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Acquires $498,727.50 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Geisler bought 21,750 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $498,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Anthony Geisler bought 23,150 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $497,030.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

