World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.67 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $518,831.93 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,783,084 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars.

