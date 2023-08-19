World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $575,988.62

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $45.74 million and approximately $575,988.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,783,084 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

