Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of -217.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

