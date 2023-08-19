Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 3,233 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 95,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 63,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 127,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.33. 16,521,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,669,393. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

