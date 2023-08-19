Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 9,067 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 3,239,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,892. The company has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

