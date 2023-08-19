Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.67 on September 28th

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6681 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $135.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

