WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.77. 30,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 37,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 368,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

