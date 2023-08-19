WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires $203,550.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 1,282,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

