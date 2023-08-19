Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.42. 1,166,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,542. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

