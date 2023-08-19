WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.53 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $62.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00246297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003888 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

