White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Roderick Mcillree acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,987.01).

White Cliff Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, rare earth elements (REE), copper, nickel, and cobalt minerals. The company holds 100% interests in the Abraxis Lithium, Preston River Lithium, Yinnetharra Lithium, and Diemals Lithium/REE projects; Hines Hill REE and Gardner Range REE projects; and Reedy South Gold project.

