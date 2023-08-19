Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.
About Western Capital Resources
