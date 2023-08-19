Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

