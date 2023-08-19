Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

