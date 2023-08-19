Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. 10,797,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

