Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 199.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

IMKTA stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

