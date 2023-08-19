Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 646 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.03.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $147.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

