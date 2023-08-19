Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,141 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

