Waltonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.76 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $773,914.53 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,854,310 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

