Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $121.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 176.6% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 111.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 361.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

