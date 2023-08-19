Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,626. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.