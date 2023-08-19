Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

WMT stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

