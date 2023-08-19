Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.