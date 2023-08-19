Walken Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Walken has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $1.44 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,890,677 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

