W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWW. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.38.

GWW traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $703.55. 186,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,328. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

