Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

