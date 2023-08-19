Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Trading Down 1%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 2,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRPX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

