Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 2,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Articles

