Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. HSBC upped their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

