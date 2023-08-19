Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.74. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 100 shares.
Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Up 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.
