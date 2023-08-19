Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.58 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

