Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $344.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

