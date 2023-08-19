Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,563.80

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $19,563.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,058.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00245938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00720572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00554110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00059522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00120527 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,443,110 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

