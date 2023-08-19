Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.